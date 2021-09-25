Pittsburgh confronts wave of gun violence; more teens killed

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For Winnie Evans, the spate of gun violence that has swept Pittsburgh in recent months struck close to home and shattered a generation of her family. The 79-year-old woman lost two great-grandsons, both 18, within one day of each other to shootings. While much of the nation has experienced a dramatic increase in murders and other violent crimes, Pittsburgh has seen a 46% rise in shootings that left people injured and a similar percentage jump in homicides over the same time last year. Perhaps the most alarming statistic to neighborhood activists is the number of young people dying from bullets: nearly one-third of the city’s 41 homicide victims were teens.