Scars remain from 1971 flood that devastated Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Eyre Park was a tight and vibrant Chester development where the alumni rhapsodically recall summers of hide-and-seek, water-balloon fights, and chasing down ice cream trucks. But it was on a peninsula ensnared by an opaque creek that 50 years ago turned killer. A 16-foot tidal wave of water — more ferocious than the worst of Ida’s flooding in the Philadelphia region — erupted from Chester Creek, killed 10 people in Chester, devastating businesses, and displacing 216 households, among 450 citywide. After the racial strife of the tumultuous 1960s, the city was already losing population, jobs, and riverfront industry. The aftermath was a disaster unto itself.