Security troops kill 6 separatists in raid in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The military says Pakistani security forces have killed six militants of a separatist group in a raid at their hideout in the mountains of southwestern Baluchistan province. Counterterrorism police arrested three others from the same group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, in a separate overnight operation. A military statement said Saturday the raid was conducted in the district of Kharan based on intelligence that terrorists were hiding in the area. It said a shootout erupted after the militants opened fire on Frontier Corps troops. Six militants, including two commanders, were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The Baluchistan Liberation Army has waged an insurgency in the province for nearly two decades.