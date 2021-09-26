Annual Bridge Run returns to in-person half-marathon and 5K

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over 800 residents came out to Mirabito Stadium for the Binghamton Bridge run half-marathon, 5K, and a kids fun run.

The half-marathon was won by Ethan Laudermilch with a time of 1:12:56 which was over two minutes faster than second place.

"It was great to cross that finish line," Laudermilch said. "I went out a little conservative for the first 5 kilometres, then picked it up after that. It was a lot of fun."

The course took runners from Mirabito Stadium to around downtown Binghamton and across the bridges that surround downtown. Organizers say it was great to see the community come out and support the runners.

"It's a celebration of the community, I think everyone has been so appreciative to be able to run and maybe see people for the first time at a race," organizer and President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Stacey Duncan said. "It's been great."

Abbie Bideaux won the women's 20-29 age group for the half marathon and says she loved the course and it was very scenic with many different views of the rivers.

"There's nothing like an in-person race with everyone cheering you on, there was a lot of people out supporting today so that was great to see," Duncan said.

While organizers say it was a beautiful day for racing, they're already planning for next year's event.

"We're probably going to bring the bridge run back in the May of 2022, so if you haven't run it in a couple of years come back out," Duncan said. "It's just a great event."