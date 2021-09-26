Gunmen release 10 more Nigerian students after fresh ransom

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have released 10 students in Nigeria’s north nearly three months after they were abducted from their school in the state of Kaduna. An official at the Bethel Baptist High School told The Associated Press that a fresh ransom was paid for the students freed on Sunday afternoon, about a week after the gunmen released 10 students among the 121 they had seized in July. He did not give further details on how they regained their freedom, other than that another amount of money was paid by the parents and the school. Gunmen have abducted more than 1,400 schoolchildren in Nigeria in the last year.