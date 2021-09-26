Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play against Cincinnati after all. The team has downgraded Watt to out for its Week 3 game. Watt is dealing with a groin injury. The Steelers listed the All-Pro as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Watt got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 26-17 loss to Las Vegas.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards, leading No. 6 Penn State to a 38-17 victory over Villanova. Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions, who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win. Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw 57- and 17-yard touchdown passes to Rayjoun Pringle in the fourth.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and the Philadelphia Phillies kept up their playoff push, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 for their fifth straight win. The Phillies began the day 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. Philadelphia visits the Braves in a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Suarez allowed just four singles, walked none and struck out seven in his first major league complete game. Harper hit his 34th home run and Matt Vierling hit his first major league homer as the Phillies improved to a season-best seven games over .500.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another as Pittsburgh finished up nonconference play by drilling New Hampshire 77-7. A week after a stunning upset loss at home to Western Michigan, Pitt (3-1) bounced back by pouncing quickly on the overmatched Wildcats (3-1). Pickett led the way. The senior quarterback completed 24 of 28 passes while pushing his touchdown pass total to 15 on the season, two more than he had in 2020.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Joe Gillette accounted for two touchdowns to lead Lafayette to a 24-14 victory over Pennsylvania. Gillette caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ah-Shaun Davis — his first career scoring throw — that gave Lafayette (1-3) a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. The Leopards’ Billy Shaeffer had two interceptions, including a 41-yard pick-6 that capped the scoring with 14 seconds left in the third. John Quinnelly threw a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Penn (1-1).

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Wan Mathis threw for two touchdowns to Kadas Reams, Kyle Dobbins had three short touchdown runs and Temple rolled to a 41-7 win over FCS foe Wagner. In the first meeting between the schools, the Owls had no trouble, although the Seahawks took the opening kickoff 80 yards in nine plays, going ahead on Guenson Alexis’ 1-yard plunge. After punting on its first possession, Temple had two touchdowns and a field goal to lead 17-7 at the half. Temple piled up 407 yards while Wagner had just 79 after the opening drive.