At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana. The derailment occurred Saturday afternoon, and Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher Starr Tyler told The Associated Press that three people were confirmed dead. She did not have more details. Amtrak said in a statement that there were multiple injuries. The Empire Builder train derailed about 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of roughly 200 about 30 miles south of the Canadian border. Amtrak said the train had about 141 passengers and 16 crew members onboard..