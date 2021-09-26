Showers develop heading into the start of the work week

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Few showers after midnight 40%. Higher chance for rain further north. Low of 50 (47-52). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy at times. Few rain showers 30%. Best chance for rain further north. High of 72 (68-75). Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 30.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. On and off rain showers 60%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.05"-0.2". Low of 55 (52-57). Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The weather will be turning more unsettled heading into Monday as showers form ahead of a cold front. During the overnight hours, a few scattered showers are possible especially the further north.



Showers may linger for the morning commute but much of Monday is going to be dry. It will not be until Monday night when the chance for precipitation increases again as the cold front slowly moves through our region.



Once the system clears the Southern Tier, weather conditions are expected to become more pleasant with the one caveat being slightly below average temperatures.