Anti-Trump Republican drops bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An anti-Trump candidate is dropping his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Craig Snyder, a longtime lobbyist and political consultant from Philadelphia, said Monday he has been unable to generate enough support. The seat is opening up with the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Pennsylvania’s Republican and Democratic primaries are crowded for what is expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive contests for Senate in next year’s election. Snyder had seen the big GOP field as a key ally, and had hoped to target Republican voters who see themselves as more loyal to the party and conservatism than former President Donald Trump.