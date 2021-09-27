Broome County Public Library’s “Hungry Ear” going strong for 14 seasons

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- September 27 marked the latest edition of the "Hungry Ear" in the Decker Room at the Broome County Public Library, which is in its 14th season.

Catered for a mature audience, actors give dramatic short story readings every month with the exception of December and January. This month, Nick DeLucia read "On Account of Darkness" and Peyton Hawks read "The Living."

The hostess for the gathering, Judy McMahon, said a program here in New York gave her the idea.

"The New York Public Radio station has a program that's still going on called Selected Shorts. It's exactly the same thing that we're doing and I always listen to it with great regard and enjoyment," said McMahon.

McMahon said Broome County has actors with just as much talent and came up with this creative platform for the library. From that realization, she put together a proposal for the program.

Since that proposal phase, a steady crowd of dozens come to every session.

Head of Information Services for the library, Sherry Kowalski, said the actors really bring an added bonus to the readings.

"They're trained and they're good at projecting their voice and getting the right emotion for the story... I really think it really adds to it that they're actors," said Kowalski.

If any local actors are interested in becoming a reader for the "Hungry Ear," reach out to the Broome County Public Library for more information and to get in touch with Judy McMahon for an audition.