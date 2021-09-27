Greater Binghamton Sports HOF inducts 2020 class

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 12 locally-born athletes, and an entire team, were recognized Monday night in Binghamton, being inducted into the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame.

NFL running back and Giants' legend Tiki Barber was the guest speaker for the ceremony at the DoubleTree Hotel downtown.

"It's fantastic to be up here in Binghamton," said Barber "All of these inductees have amazing stories and have accomplished so much in their lives and they're from this town and to get honored is something special so I'm glad I was able to be a part of it."

Several athletes such as Tom Carter, Michele Tidick, and Bill Clark were all honored in front of hundreds of friends and family members.

"You know I've said this a thousand times, but to be so blessed to be part of this community and this hall of fame, and to that end, it's really more important than the world hall of fame to me," Bill Clark said "This is my home and this community I will always be so indebted to. They've always taken care of me."

