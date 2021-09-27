Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals handled the listless Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10. Burrow connected on a 17-yard strike to Tyler Boyd. He also found rookie Ja’Marr Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores as the Bengals (2-1) won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015. Ben Roethlisberger completed 38 of 57 passes for 318 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Steelers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Philadelphia’s playoff hopes took a hit with a 6-0 loss to Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies had won five in a row. They began the day trailing NL East-leading Atlanta by 1 1/2 games. Philadelphia visits the Braves for a three-game series starting Tuesday night. Bryce Harper and Philadelphia finished the home portion of their schedule with a record of 47-34.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling at 1-2 following a 24-10 loss to Cincinnati. The Steelers were undone by a pair of turnovers from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a series of penalties by their retooled offensive line. Coach Mike Tomlin says there is plenty of blame to go around. Roethlisberger says he still has belief in the offensive line and it’s on him to play better. The Steelers travel to Green Bay next week.

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson has tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll and snapped its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers lost Saturday for the second time this season to drop 16 spots from No. 9. Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93. The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa remained No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6. North Carolina State moved into the poll at No. 23 by beating Clemson in double overtime.