Local performers star in the production of ‘Burying the Hatchetts’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- Out of the Woodwork Plays Inc. set to host the production of Burying the Hatchetts.

Burying the Hatchetts takes place in the late 1800s and is the story of aspiring performer Daphne Prescott and her faithful maid and companion Great Gump, who become stranded on a deserted road in the English countryside. Cast member Cat Robinson said she is delighted to be apart of this production.

"What an honor and a privilege it is to be able to be part of the relighting of Americas theaters," Robinson said. "I think the world reacted when Broadway went dark and I know certainly I know I did."

Robinson said this this production is similar to a 1960s horror film without the jump scares. Robinson plays the role of Lady Hatchett alongside Tom Schimmerling who plays the role of Lord Hatchett. Tom Schimmerling said the couple has an interesting relationship.

"The character that I play is unstable and very dramatic," Cast Member Tom Schimmerling said. "My first wife had died under mysterious circumstances and this is my second wife who is not a very good wife I don't want to be a spoiler here but I'll just say not a very good wife and it is a comedy too it is quite funny."

Out of the Woodwork Player Inc production of Burying the Hatchetts will take place Oct. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre.

"The beauty of theater is that you come in and often times we're strangers and by that first night we're like family and it's fantastic," Robinson said.

Tickets for adults are $12 and $10 for seniors and students.

For more information on this production you can visit Out of the Woodwork Player Inc on Facebook.