Skip to Content

Measure on masking in youth sports clears House committee

New
12:44 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation that has cleared a Pennsylvania House committee would give school districts the authority to decide whether student athletes must wear masks while playing. The Republican-controlled committee approved the measure on a party-line vote. It would give “exclusive authority” to schools, recreational clubs and similar groups to set masking policy for youth athletes. Republican state lawmakers have promised to mount a legislative response to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide mask mandate for schools. But so far, there has been no movement by the GOP on a wider mask mandate bill. The Wolf administration’s masking order already exempts youth athletes from having to cover their faces during practice or games.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content