Owego brewery taphouse to temporarily close for expansion

OWEGO, NY (WBNG) -- FarmHouse Brewery announced in a Facebook post that it will close its taprooms as it moves its production facility from Newark Valley, NY to Bath, NY.

According to its post, FarmHouse said it purchased the property in Bath to house the facility.

FarmHouse said it hopes to be open for the holiday season as it continues to work on the Bath facility.

"We thank you for your patience as well as your support as we work through our growing pains," the brewery said. "Until then stay safe and cheers."

The taprooms have been closed since Sept. 26.