Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since he suffered an ankle injury on the same field almost a year ago, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21. Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career. Prescott was efficient outside of a fumble in the end zone that gave the Eagles their first touchdown.