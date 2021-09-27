Prosecutor seeks to resume ICC probe in Afghanistan

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has sought urgent clearance from the court’s judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan. Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement Monday that under the country’s new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country. Judges at the global court authorized an investigation in March last year. The investigation was deferred after Afghan authorities asked to take over the case. Khan said in a statement that he plans to focus on crimes committed by the Taliban and the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group.