Senior Investigator for Tioga County Sheriff’s Office passes away

(WBNG) -- According to the Tioga County Law Enforcement Association, Clifford Alexander, the Senior Investigator for the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the TCLEA says,

"Sr. Inv. Alexander proudly served with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years as a dispatcher, deputy sheriff, sergeant, and as a final rank of Senior Investigator. He embodied what dedication and commitment truly mean, and he always strived to make our community a safer and brighter one. He had a heart of service and, amongst his many other duties, he also held positions with the Newark Valley EMS and was the Chief of the Newark Valley Fire Department for 4 years. We are all very proud of the life Sr. Inv. Alexander led, and he will be dearly missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Alexander family during this difficult time. End of watch: 9/25/2021"

12 News sends its condolences to Alexander's family and friends during this difficult time.