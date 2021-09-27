Showers around to start Tuesday

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers toward morning. Low: 56-61

Tuesday: 40% chance of a few showers through midday. Rain chances decrease after lunch and clearing develops. High: 61-66

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A weak front will slide in Tuesday morning and touch of some scattered showers. Most of the overnight will be dry with increasing clouds expected. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The best chance of rain Tuesday will be early before clearing develops. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.

