UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

LONDON (AP) — Lines of cars formed at British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled bringing in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers. Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training has been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers. The government says it has “no plans at the moment” to deploy troops. The haulage industry says the U.K. is short as many as 100,000 truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic and an exodus of foreign workers following Brexit. The driver drought is contributing to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.