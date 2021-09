Vaccination deadline arrives for NY healthcare workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The deadline for hospital and nursing home workers in New York state to be vaccinated arrived with the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by staffers refusing to be inoculated.

Hospital administrators prepared contingency plans that included cutting back on non-critical services and limited admissions at nursing homes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that she will sign an executive order that will utilize the National Guard in places where there are shortages of healthcare workers.

All health care workers in New York state at hospitals and nursing homes are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday.