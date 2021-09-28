Activist, historian among 25 `genius grant’ recipients

CHICAGO (AP) — Racism, COVID-19 and other big issues of the day figure prominently in the work of many of the 25 recipients of this year’s John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s “genius grants.” The grants include an award of $625,000 to each recipient. The Chicago-based foundation announced the recipients on Tuesday. The group includes scientists, artists, writers and economists and historians. Race figures prominently in the work of about half of them, including that of Ibram X. Kendi, the best selling author of “How to be an Antiracist.”