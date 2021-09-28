After 5 years, Obamas break ground on Presidential Center

CHICAGO (AP) — Barack and Michelle Obama have broken ground on Chicago’s South Side for the Obama Presidential Center. Tuesday’s event follows years of legal battles, concerns about gentrification and a federal review. Construction officially began last month in Jackson Park along Lake Michigan. Barack Obama says he hopes the center will bring an economic boost to Chicago’s South Side and inspire young leaders from different walks of life. The site is near the Obama family home and near where the former president started his political career. The roughly $830 million center will feature a museum, public library branch and children’s play area.