Amid killings and COVID, Mexico’s Yaqui people get pledges

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Yaqui people have been hit by a wave of killings and coronavirus deaths, so the country’s long-awaited public apology for centuries of abuses rang a little hollow. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had hoped Tuesday’s ceremony would mark a turning point in the woes of what he has described as Mexico’s most persecuted Indigenous group, which suffered a government campaign to exterminate or exile its members around 1900. The somber ceremony was marked by a moment of silence for a Yaqui leader who died Sunday of COVID-19. But there was no acknowledgment for the five Yaqui men whose skeletal remains were found on a remote hillside last week. They were among 10 Yaquis who were abducted July 15 and thought to have been murdered. Authorities have blamed crime gangs.