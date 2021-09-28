Chile: Congress takes step toward abortion decriminalization

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The lower house of Chile’s Congress has taken a step toward decriminalizing abortion in most cases, voting to craft a law barring prosecution of women who get abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The initiative is opposed by the government and still faces hurdles before it can become law. Details of the bill will have to be agreed upon before the matter then goes to the Senate. Currently, abortion is allowed in Chile only in cases of rape, medical conditions that endanger a woman’s life or instances when a fetus would not be able to survive.