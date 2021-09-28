France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships

PARIS (AP) — France and Greece have announced a multibillion-euro defense deal including Athens’ decision to buy three French warships. This is part of a strategy to boost Greek defense capacities in the Eastern Mediterranean amid recurring tensions with longtime foe Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a defense and security strategic partnership in a joint news conference in Paris on Tuesday. Greece will purchase three French frigates to be built by defense contractor Naval Group. The deal includes an option for the acquisition of a fourth frigate. The announcement comes at a key time for France after the loss this month of a $66 billion deal this month to sell diesel-electric submarines to Australia.