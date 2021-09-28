Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since he suffered an ankle injury on the same field almost a year ago, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21. Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career. Prescott was efficient outside of a fumble in the end zone that gave the Eagles their first touchdown.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was taking all the blame. He really wasn’t alone in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Hurts threw for 326 yards but threw his first two interceptions of the season before throwing two late touchdowns. The Eagles also had 13 penalties for 86 yards. Hurts grew up a couple of hundred miles away in the Houston suburbs. The second-year quarterback is now 0-2 as an NFL quarterback in his home state.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons won’t report to the Philadelphia 76ers when they open training camp on Tuesday. Team president Daryl Morey said there’s still hope Simmons will return to the Sixers at some point. Coach Doc Rivers said no one has defended Simmons more than he has and he will enter camp “with hopes that we do have Ben at some point.” Simmons was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft and is a three-time All-Star who requested a trade in the offseason. He took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs. He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the postseason. Simmons has $147 million and four years left on his contract. He could be suspended or fined each day he misses camp.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has carried the Philadelphia Phillies into the NL East race. The Phillies are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Harper has slugged them into contention since the All-Star break and has them facing a make-or-break series in Atlanta. The Braves are in control of the NL East when they open a three-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday. Atlanta leads the division by 2 1/2 games and its magic number to clinch is five. The Phillies will likely have to sweep the series to have a shot at the division.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card. Nick Castellanos, rookie Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season. Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times. The Reds pulled within 5 1/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. The Cardinals need just one more win to secure the spot.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling following a loss to Cincinnati that dropped their record to 1-2. The offensive line continues to be an issue for the Steelers. Pittsburgh allowed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be sacked four times and struggled once again to generate anything in the running game. Roethlisberger says he still believes the Steelers have time to turn things around. The schedule is difficult, starting with a visit to Green Bay next week to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.