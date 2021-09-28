It’s National Voter Register Day! Registration information here

(WBNG) -- Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. It is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September.

If you are not registered to vote and live in New York State, follow this link to register. If you live in Pennsylvania and need to register to vote, you can go here. The last day anyone can register to vote before the General Election is Oct. 8 in New York and Oct. 18 in Pennsylvania.

According to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, nearly 4.5 million people have registered to vote since the day was first observed in 2012.

Election Day is Nov. 2.