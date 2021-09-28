Millennial Money: Do you want that sweater, or are you sad?

Emotions influence our decisions, including whether or not we should buy something. And these are emotional times, given the prolonged pandemic and upcoming holidays. To manage your feelings while shopping, financial therapists recommend spending time away from a potential purchase before making a decision. When you’re not in the middle of shopping, take time to reflect on past impulse purchases. Consider how you felt, as well as the environment and retailer tactics that may have triggered you to spend. With this information, create rules for yourself for the next time you’re considering a purchase.