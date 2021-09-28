New Mirabito store and gas station opens in old Number 5 building

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A historic southside Binghamton building is home to a new gas station.

The newest Mirabito Convenience Store located at the old Number 5 building on Washington Street opened its doors on Sept. 27.

Additionally, with a kiosk ordering system and drive-thru, Senior Vice President of Convenience Store Division Rich Mirabito said its one of the first convenience store of its kind in the Southern Tiers, and he's looking forward to serving the community in a new way.

"We're happy to be in downtown Binghamton," he said. "This is our home area and we're really looking forward to building a relationship with this neighborhood."

The new location is employing 25 to 30 people.

Mirabito said plans for a store on Vestal Avenue are under review.