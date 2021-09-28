North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries US policy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range missile into the sea at nearly the same moment its U.N. diplomat was decrying the U.S.’s “hostile policy” against it. The actions were an apparent return to its pattern of mixing weapons displays with peace overtures to wrest concessions. The launch early Tuesday was its third round of weapons firings this month and came only three days after North Korea repeated its offer for conditional talks with South Korea. Some experts say the latest missile launch was likely meant to test how South Korea would respond as North Korea needs Seoul to persuade Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions.