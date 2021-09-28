On climate change, Biden $3.5T plan making up for lost time

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden visited one disaster site after another this summer he declared climate change “everybody’s crisis.” Surveying damage from California wildfires to hurricane-induced flooding in Louisiana and New York he said America must get serious about the “code red” danger posed by global warming. In many ways, the president is making up for lost time. Biden and Democrats are pursuing a sweeping $3.5 trillion federal overhaul that includes landmark measures to address climate change. Now, as behind the scenes talks with centrist and progressive lawmakers are underway to finish up the big plan Biden has to seal the deal.