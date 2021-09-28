Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November. The company said Tuesday it provided health regulators with data from a recent study of its vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. Officials had said previously they would file an application with the FDA to authorize use in the coming weeks. Once the company files its application, U.S. regulators and public health officials will review the evidence and consult with their advisory committees to determine if the shots are safe and effective enough to recommend use.