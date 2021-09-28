Some chilly nights ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with areas of fog. Slight chance of outlying, isolated frost on elevated surfaces near and east of 81. Low: 37-46

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is on the way tonight with a few clouds passing through as well. Lows range in the upper 30s to mid 40s. There is a small chance of some isolated frost on elevated surfaces in the normally colder outlying areas.



Cloud cover is a tough call Wednesday due to the presence of some cold air aloft and a fair amount of incoming solar radiation. This can sometimes lead to cloud development in the heating of the day. We'll call for a sun and cloud mix through the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. There is a very small chance of a sprinkle.