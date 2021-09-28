With army on standby, Johnson says UK fuel crisis improving

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to reassure the British public that a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country and creating long lines at gas stations is “stabilizing.” Johnson said in a televised interview on Tuesday, “We are starting to see the situation improve.” His government, though, said it would be a while before gas supplies return to normal. Many gas stations around Britain shut in the past few days because they ran out of fuel. The government says a shortage of truck drivers triggered the crisis and it has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations. Health care organizations and teachers’ groups have called for essential workers to be given priority.