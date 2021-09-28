Vestal woman trains for 50K, raises money for good cause

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- A local woman is on the verge of completing an incredible goal, attempting to run a 50k Thursday in Whitney Point. All for an even greater cause.

"As an adult, just stop and think. When was the last time that you set a goal that you weren't sure that you could complete? That's one of the things that Esther did," said Newbsanity owner Jarrett Newby.

He's referring to Vestal resident Esther Frustino and her goal to partake in a 50K for 50 years of life.

"I just really wanted to do something that was hard, that I was scared of, and something that would be memorable," said Frustino. "I've lost 140 pounds and so I just want to celebrate that I'm actually capable of doing this now."

Prior to this 50K idea, she was already pursuing a fitness journey.

"Based on where she was at, the goals she was already setting, and the progress she had been making, I know she could do it," said Ryan Brizzolara, the trainer.

"She's going to be going up parts that are steep enough that you need a rope to get up and down," said Newby. "There's little waterfalls on the course. It's a gnarly trail and going to take everything she has."

Her efforts for roughly the last seven months are all for a good cause, which is to give back to HCA that has helped her son Andrew throughout life.

"So he was Cerebral Palsy and we moved to New York when he was two and we just hooked up with HCA immediately," said Frustino. "When the floods hit, like 2006 I think that was, his house got evacuated and three staff members there got him to safety and they lost their own personal vehicles. So that's just the kind of care that he gets at HCA. They would sacrifice their own things and themselves just to make sure my son is safe. "

According to Cheryl Smith, the program director of residential services, HCA is planning to use the money to offset programs for the people living in the group homes and to help support various activities.

To make a donation, head to this website.