Skip to Content

Young QB Hurts says Eagles’ MNF loss to Cowboys all on him

New
1:04 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was taking all the blame. He really wasn’t alone in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Hurts threw  for 326 yards but threw his first two interceptions of the season before throwing two late touchdowns. The Eagles also had 13 penalties for 86 yards. Hurts grew up a couple of hundred miles away in the Houston suburbs. The second-year quarterback is now 0-2 as an NFL quarterback in his home state. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content