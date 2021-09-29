6 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have arrested six people and detained at least 40 others following clashes involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group. The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares, and rocks at a rival gathering organized by left-wing university student groups against government education reforms. The clashes occurred in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where police used tear gas to break up the violent demonstration as classes at the school were ongoing. A youth wing of the extreme right group Golden Dawn had earlier expressed support for the counter-demonstration.