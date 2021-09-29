Asian shares tumble on jitters over inflation, bond yields

Asian shares have fallen sharply after a broad slide on Wall Street as investors grew jittery over rising prices and a surge in U.S. government bond yields. Shares dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul. On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. A swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.