Australia’s Daintree Rainforest returned to original owners

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — The Daintree Rainforest is among four national parks to be handed back to traditional owners in a deal signed with an Australian state government. The land in northern Queensland state will be jointly managed before a full handover is made to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people. Their representatives and state government ministers singed the agreement at a ceremony Wednesday. The Daintree is one of the world’s oldest rainforests, estimated to be more than 130 million years old, and is near the Great Barrier Reef. Vast tracts of Australian wilderness have been handed back to traditional owners in recent decades.