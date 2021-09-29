Berrios expected to start as Blue Jays host the Yankees

New York Yankees (90-67, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-70, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 237 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (12-9, 3.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 197 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays +101, Yankees -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Blue Jays Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 43-32 on their home turf. The Toronto pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 11.7.

The Yankees are 45-34 in road games. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .367.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-2. Michael King secured his first victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Hyun Jin Ryu registered his 10th loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 84 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and is batting .200.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (covid-19), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring).

Yankees: Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.