Chilly weather sticks around for a few days

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or two. Low: 45-51

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low pressure will dominate our weather forecast tonight through Friday. We expect clouds and some breaks of sun during the daytime Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s Thursday improving slightly to around 60 Friday. Most of the period will be dry but due to cool air a few thousand feet up there is a small chance of a few spotty showers.



The pattern for late weekend into early next week has become a bit more defined and it looks unsettled.