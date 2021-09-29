Cynthia Erivo is vulnerable, yet powerful on ‘Ch. 1 Vs. 1’

NEW YORK (AP) — When actor Cynthia Erivo felt lonely during the pandemic, she began writing the lyrics “Where do the lonely hearts go when the silence falls and the storm comes in?” She memorialized those emotions into what would become “A Window,” a song from her debut solo album, “Ch. 1. Vs. 1.” An Oscar away from an EGOT, Erivo birthed a 12-track project with no guest artists. The album features a compilation of R&B, pop, and inspirational tunes as Erivo delves into heartbreak, love, family and social consciousness. Erivo also released her first children’s book, “Remember to Dream, Ebere,” on Tuesday and will star as the Blue Fairy in Disney’s live-action adaption of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks.