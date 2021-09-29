Dallas apartment blast injures 8, including 4 firefighters

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say eight people were injured, including four firefighters, in a Dallas apartment complex explosion. Dallas Fire-Rescue says three of the firefighters were injured critically. Fire officials say the firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex in southern Dallas. They had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building. Besides the three firefighters listed in critical condition, the fourth firefighter and four civilians were in stable condition. The cause of the blast hasn’t been determined and remains under investigation.