EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is proposing to tighten visa restrictions on members of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. The move is in retaliation for what officials say is attempts by Belarus to use migrants to destabilize the EU. Poland and Lithuania are the EU countries struggling the most to cope. The commission said Wednesday that it wants member countries to consider suspending parts of a “visa facilitation agreement” with Belarus that took effect in July 2020. The deal was meant to improve ties and draw the country closer to Europe. The proposal would hit Belarusian officials. They include members of government, lawmakers, diplomats and top court representatives. It would increase travel red tape and require them to provide extra documents and pay more for visas.