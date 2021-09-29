Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

Video-sharing platform YouTube has announced sweeping and immediate bans on false claims that vaccines are dangerous and cause health issues like autism, cancer or infertility. The company also booted accounts belonging to some of the most notable propagators of vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories. The ban on vaccine misinformation extends to all approved immunizations and comes as countries, including the U.S., struggle to ramp up vaccination rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other tech companies, like Facebook, have announced similar bans but anti-vaccine influencers still boast big audiences on their platform.