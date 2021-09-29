Prisons bureau: Death toll in Ecuador prison clash tops 100

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The death toll in a gang battle in a penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil has risen to more than 100 as authorities find more bodies. Ecuador’s prison service said Wednesday that at least five of the bodies had been beheaded. The country’s prisons bureau said in a tweet that “as of the moment more than 100 dead and 52 injured have been confirmed” in Tuesday’s clash the Guayas prison. Earlier, the confirmed death toll had stood at 30 but regional police commander Fausto Buenaño said bodies found in the prison’s pipelines were still being identified.