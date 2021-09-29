Gov. Hochul appoints Dr. Mary T. Bassett to be State Health Commissioner

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Dr. Mary T. Bassett to be New York State's Commissioner of the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Governor Hochul noted that Dr. Bassett has 30 years of experience devoted to promoting health equity and social justice. Currently, she is serving as Director of the Francois-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health & Human Rights at Harvard University. Previously, she served as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene from 2014 to 2018.

Her appointment will go into effect on Dec. 1, 2021.

Dr. Bassett said in a news release that she looks forward to serving the people of the state.

"I am humbled and honored to return to my home state of New York to lead the Department of Health at this pivotal time," Bassett said.

Bassett said the Health Department has a "unique opportunity" to create a more equitable state for the people of New York.

On Sept. 23, Governor Hochul announced Dr. Howard Zucker has resigned from his position as Health Commissioner of the state. Zucker has agreed to perform the duties of the position until Bassett takes over his role.

Zucker was appointed as Health Commissioner in 2015.