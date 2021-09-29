Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title. Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card. Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colin Moran hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat Chicago 8-6 on Tuesday night. Moran’s homer, his 10th of the season, to deep center field in the first inning opened the scoring. The Pirates scored four runs in the sixth for a 7-6 lead. Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh and reached base four times. Bryan Reynolds had three hits and scored three times for Pittsburgh, which won for the second time in six games.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons did not report when the Philadelphia 76ers opened training camp on Tuesday. Simmons was absent as expected as he tries to persuade the Sixers to trade him, even with $147 million and four years left on his contract. Coach Doc Rivers clings to the belief that Simmons may show up at training camp or at some point this season to try to lead the Sixers back to the top of the Eastern Conference.

UNDATED (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s impressive coaching debut in is the rearview mirror. Sirianni and his young staff were outcoached and the Philadelphia Eagles were thoroughly outplayed in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. After routing Atlanta in Week 1, the Eagles have lost two in a row with a daunting schedule upcoming. Sirianni criticized his own play-calling after last week’s 17-11 loss to San Francisco. His game plan against Dallas was even more questionable. Jalen Hurts didn’t have a chance staying behind an offensive line that was missing two starters and lost a third.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not going to hit the panic button with the team sitting at 1-2. Tomlin says his players have to have “tough skin” and learn quickly if they want to bounce back following home losses to Las Vegas and Cincinnati. Tomlin added quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will continue to rest rather than practice on Wednesdays in order to preserve his long-term health. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has three touchdown passes and three interceptions through three games. Pittsburgh visits Green Bay in Week 4.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Even with a lot of football left, including four games against Top 25 teams, the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) know they’re in position to make a run at what would be the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The last time the Nittany Lions found themselves among the top four with a chance to control their own destiny was in 2019, and they squandered it against an opponent they didn’t see coming. Penn State rode an eight game winning streak and a No. 4 ranking into Minnesota and lost to the then-No. 17 Gophers.