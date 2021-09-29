Japan prosecutors close case against American in Ghosn pay

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors are accusing former Nissan executive Greg Kelly of joining a “conspiracy” to pay his former boss Carlos Ghosn illicitly, as a yearlong trial wraps up. Kelly, a 30-year veteran at the Japanese automaker, was arrested in November 2018. He says he is innocent and was just trying to keep Ghosn from leaving Nissan. The charges center around a pay cut of about 1 billion yen ($10 million) a year, starting in 2010, when disclosures of high executive pay became legally required in Japan. Ghosn fled Japan while out on bail, saying he could not expect a fair trial. He is in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.